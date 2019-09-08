Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KURA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 259,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

