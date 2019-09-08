Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 204.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 622,959 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 984.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 582,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 989.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 546,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 174,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

