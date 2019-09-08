KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.93.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,413 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3,806.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,706 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.