KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.93.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 2,772,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,827 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 40.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 324,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth $176,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

