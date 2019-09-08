Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38), Morningstar.com reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kirkland’s updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.5–1.25 EPS.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 42,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.