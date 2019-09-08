Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $97,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,957,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of KL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

