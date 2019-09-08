King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,495 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 238,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

