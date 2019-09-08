King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 79,834 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $137,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.55. 3,966,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

