King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Tower by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 816,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after acquiring an additional 610,821 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,512,000 after acquiring an additional 607,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.87.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,701 shares of company stock valued at $29,987,284. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.