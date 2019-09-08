King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.74% of ACI Worldwide worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 85,580 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 826,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

