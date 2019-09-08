King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 517,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,165. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

