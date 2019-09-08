King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 494,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 63,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 112,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 16,605,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,700,304. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.