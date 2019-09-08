Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $17.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 39.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

