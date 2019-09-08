Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,662. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

