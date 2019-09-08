KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0010

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $62,311.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Exmo, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

