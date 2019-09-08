Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & ICC (NYSE:ICCH) Financial Analysis

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ICC does not pay a dividend. Kemper pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kemper and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 7.83% 10.84% 2.95% ICC 2.16% 1.99% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $3.73 billion 1.32 $190.10 million $4.37 16.93 ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Volatility and Risk

Kemper has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kemper and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 2 2 0 2.50 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than ICC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kemper beats ICC on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

