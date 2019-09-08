KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,713,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,648,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after purchasing an additional 290,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

