Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Increased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

KSU stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 759,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,617. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.