Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

JE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:JE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 1,417,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $193.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 325.10%. The business had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

