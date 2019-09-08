Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) received a $29.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 2,987,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,935. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Juniper Networks by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after buying an additional 328,049 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.