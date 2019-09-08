JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Northland Securities cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,409. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $923.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,454 shares of company stock worth $1,147,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AtriCure by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 418.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

