JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $222,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,764 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,688,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,129,000 after acquiring an additional 937,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 7,691,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

