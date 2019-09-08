JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 320 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 270 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 284.07.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

