JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €176.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €181.29 ($210.80).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €150.40 ($174.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52-week high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

