JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €128.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €129.40. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

