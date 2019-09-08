Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,819 shares of company stock worth $7,833,310. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after buying an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 3,610,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,297. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

