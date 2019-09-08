John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

JBSS traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 73,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,096.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,115 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

