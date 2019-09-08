Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $67.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 1,466,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,705. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $106,615.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $284,306.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,189.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

