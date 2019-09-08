Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $34.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 145.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,366,000 after buying an additional 993,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 42.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,215,000 after buying an additional 263,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.