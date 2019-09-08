Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISR. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of ISR stock opened at €39.10 ($45.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. Isra Vision has a 1 year low of €22.25 ($25.87) and a 1 year high of €61.30 ($71.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.82.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

