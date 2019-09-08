iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.