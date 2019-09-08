iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 651,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after buying an additional 110,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 63,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 32,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,397,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,130,326. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

