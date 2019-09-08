Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.60 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.08.

IRM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,448. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

