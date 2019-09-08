IQeon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,689.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $9,689.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,277 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.