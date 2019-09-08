IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,920 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 4.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

