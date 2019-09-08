IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 90,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. 72,717,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,465,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

