IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,764 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after acquiring an additional 409,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,892.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $164,682,000 after acquiring an additional 699,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $6,881,352. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,656. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nomura set a $270.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

