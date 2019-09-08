Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $830.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

