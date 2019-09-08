Intrust Bank NA Has $342,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Allegion were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 603,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,974. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

