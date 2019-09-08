Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 324,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $169.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.