Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,587. The firm has a market cap of $526.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,743.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 246,644 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 377,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

