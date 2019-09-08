Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INOV opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

