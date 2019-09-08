Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of INOV opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
