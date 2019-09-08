Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

D traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,703,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

