Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,444 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.