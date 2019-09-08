Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

