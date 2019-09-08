Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.49. 846,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,462. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

