Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after buying an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,386,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,952,000 after buying an additional 490,348 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 7,117,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,299. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

