Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

