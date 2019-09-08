Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 527,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,564. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 1.09. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,829,776. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 36.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

