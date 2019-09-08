Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 527,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,564. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 1.09. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,829,776. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 36.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.