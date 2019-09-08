IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of PI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 190,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,257. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IMPINJ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

